Analysts Expect Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. Investors Bancorp posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $192.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ISBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,999,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $8.36. Investors Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $12.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.34%.

In other news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $126,000.00. Also, Director James J. Garibaldi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 17.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,447,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,305,000 after purchasing an additional 791,461 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,896,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,124,000 after purchasing an additional 131,288 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,617,919 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,906,000 after purchasing an additional 58,276 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 143.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,528,891 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,225 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $24,372,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

