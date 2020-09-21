Analysts Set Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price at $3,274.10

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and forty-four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,274.10.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Amazon.com stock traded up $12.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,967.30. 373,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,093,147. The company has a market cap of $1,480.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,234.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,620.66.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 31.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $294,639,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

