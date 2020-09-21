Analysts Set Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Price Target at GBX 566.20

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 566.20 ($7.40).

BAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 419 ($5.47) to GBX 347 ($4.53) in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 533 ($6.96) to GBX 516 ($6.74) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

In related news, insider Ruth Cairnie purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 286 ($3.74) per share, with a total value of £14,300 ($18,685.48). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 19,987 shares of company stock worth $5,505,944.

LON:BAB traded down GBX 4.90 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 217.80 ($2.85). 6,442,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,599. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.17. Babcock International Group has a 12-month low of GBX 223.78 ($2.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 659.80 ($8.62). The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -5.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 268.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 340.68.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

