Analysts Set Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) PT at $277.58

Shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $281.30.

CACI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caci International in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caci International from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caci International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Caci International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of CACI traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,805. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.18 and its 200 day moving average is $226.35. Caci International has a 12-month low of $156.15 and a 12-month high of $288.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.24. Caci International had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 5.62%. Research analysts forecast that Caci International will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $34,335.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,843. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $1,314,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,716 shares in the company, valued at $6,760,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,934 shares of company stock worth $2,484,738. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Caci International in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Caci International by 564.6% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Caci International in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Caci International in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in Caci International in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000.

Caci International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

