Analysts Set GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Target Price at $183.67

Shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup upgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $221.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

GALAPAGOS NV/S stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.77. 3,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,750. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.21. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $274.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.88). GALAPAGOS NV/S had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $129.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.41 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 265.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 14.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

About GALAPAGOS NV/S

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

