Analysts Set Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) PT at GBX 2,750

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,750 ($35.93).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Johnson Matthey to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

LON JMAT traded down GBX 113 ($1.48) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,489 ($32.52). The stock had a trading volume of 1,886,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,405.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,156.67. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of GBX 1,614 ($21.09) and a one year high of GBX 3,294 ($43.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.32.

In other news, insider Anna Manz bought 18 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,384 ($31.15) per share, for a total transaction of £429.12 ($560.72). Also, insider Robert MacLeod sold 11,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,245 ($29.33), for a total transaction of £268,681.60 ($351,080.10).

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

