Analysts Set OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) PT at $26.75

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.75.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

NASDAQ OPRX traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $296.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.11 and a beta of 0.47. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.51.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Wasson purchased 15,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,667 shares of company stock worth $650,105. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 115.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 184.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

