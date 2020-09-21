Analysts Set TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Price Target at C$27.00

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TELUS from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of T stock traded down C$0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$23.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,775,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,729. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion and a PE ratio of 20.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$24.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.21. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$18.55 and a 52 week high of C$27.74.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.61 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

