Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Andersons in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Andersons from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. National Securities initiated coverage on Andersons in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Andersons from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Andersons from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.60.

ANDE stock opened at $20.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.98 million, a PE ratio of -118.00 and a beta of 0.87. Andersons has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.59.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.83. Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Andersons will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Andersons’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

