Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AINV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Apollo Investment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Apollo Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.54.

NASDAQ:AINV opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apollo Investment has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 51.26% and a positive return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $56.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Investment will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AINV. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 253.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 33,541 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 37,303 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

