Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS)’s stock price traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $5.89. 1,002,639 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 951,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APTO. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.34. The company has a market cap of $523.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.69.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 18,000 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $127,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jotin Marango sold 20,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $132,797.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 179,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,202.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 397,340 shares of company stock worth $2,429,061. 7.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 18.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $9,158,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $994,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 798.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

