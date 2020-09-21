ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ARCB. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.90.

Shares of ARCB stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,289. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average of $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $747.83 million, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $627.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.73 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ArcBest news, COO James A. Ingram sold 12,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $397,298.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ArcBest by 416.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 331.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ArcBest by 33.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

