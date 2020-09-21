Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARCE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Arco Platform from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Arco Platform from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.80.

Shares of ARCE opened at $39.03 on Friday. Arco Platform has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $59.49. The company has a market cap of $835.09 million, a P/E ratio of 156.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCE. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Arco Platform during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,440,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Arco Platform by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,697,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,719,000 after purchasing an additional 487,746 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Arco Platform by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 472,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,539,000 after purchasing an additional 284,457 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Arco Platform by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 402,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after purchasing an additional 241,075 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Arco Platform during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,121,000.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

