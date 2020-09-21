Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Trading Down 12.7%

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) dropped 12.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.16. Approximately 668,690 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 595,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

RCUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $15.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.57.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 745.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences Inc will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.57 per share, for a total transaction of $107,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3,297.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,705,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 43.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,193,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,257,000 after purchasing an additional 668,026 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 4,780.8% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,882,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,148 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 18,319.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 892,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,083,000 after purchasing an additional 887,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $21,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

