Argus Market Cap Hits $360.76 (ARGUS)

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Argus has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Argus has a total market capitalization of $360.76 and approximately $1.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argus coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039977 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,578.28 or 1.00897734 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001842 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00166812 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Argus Coin Profile

ARGUS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2017. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin. Argus’ official website is www.argusnetwork.co.

Argus Coin Trading

Argus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

