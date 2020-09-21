Arqma (ARQ) Trading Down 12.5% This Week

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Arqma coin can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Arqma has a market capitalization of $65,169.39 and approximately $41,325.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arqma has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,459.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.76 or 0.03277080 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $213.29 or 0.02039220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00415057 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.63 or 0.00847391 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011804 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 49.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00046495 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00505422 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000258 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Arqma's total supply is 12,547,418 coins and its circulating supply is 6,502,875 coins. Arqma's official website is arqma.com. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

