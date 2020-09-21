Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $34.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Artesian Resources has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Artesian Resources will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Artesian Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 497,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,608,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Artesian Resources during the second quarter worth about $7,254,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Artesian Resources during the second quarter worth about $6,500,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Artesian Resources by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,461,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in Artesian Resources by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 127,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. 46.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

