Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) Receives $8.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.13.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PUMP. Citigroup upped their target price on Asante Solutions from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cowen raised shares of Asante Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Asante Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Asante Solutions from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Asante Solutions from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

NASDAQ PUMP traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $4.32. 57,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,193. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94. Asante Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $12.11.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $106.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.85 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

In related news, Director Mark Stephen Berg bought 12,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $74,994.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,994.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 29.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Asante Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Asante Solutions by 1,076.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Asante Solutions by 101.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 29,677 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Asante Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000.

