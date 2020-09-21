Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (LON:AJG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $243.20

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd (LON:AJG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 243.20 ($3.18) and last traded at GBX 240 ($3.14), with a volume of 16145 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240 ($3.14).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 219.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 203.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a GBX 2.17 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

About Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (LON:AJG)

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited aims to achieve long term capital growth through investment wholly or mainly in listed Japanese equities. The Company may invest up to 100% of its gross assets in companies quoted on any Japanese stock exchange, including the Tokyo Stock Exchange categorized as First Section, Second Section, JASDAQ, Mothers and Tokyo PRO, or the regional stock exchanges of Fukuoka, Nagoya, Sapporo and Osaka Securities Exchange.

