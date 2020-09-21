Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Atossa Genetics in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of ATOS stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53. Atossa Genetics has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $5.08.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.15).

Atossa Genetics Company Profile

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

