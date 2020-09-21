Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Raised to Outperform at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Auckland International Airport from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Auckland International Airport alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIPUY opened at $20.02 on Friday. Auckland International Airport has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $27.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49.

Auckland International Airport Company Profile

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited engages in developing, managing, and operating international airports in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Business, Hotel Business, and Ground Aviation Services segments. It operates six international airports, including Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Phuket, and Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai airports.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Auckland International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auckland International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.