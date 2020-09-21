Aurora Cannabis (ACB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $6.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

ACB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $29.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.