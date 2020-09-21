Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Trading Down 12.8%

Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) fell 12.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.13. 561,170 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 411,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AUTO. Barrington Research raised Autoweb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Lake Street Capital raised Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised Autoweb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.15 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autoweb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.35.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. Autoweb had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autoweb Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Autoweb Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUTO)

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

