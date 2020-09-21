AutoZone (AZO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, September 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $23.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,205.28 on Monday. AutoZone has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,274.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,206.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,084.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92.

In other AutoZone news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total transaction of $193,636.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,751.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,119.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,268.00.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

