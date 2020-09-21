Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Trading Down 8%

Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL)’s stock price was down 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.43 and last traded at $14.57. Approximately 2,734,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,320,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Azul in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank raised Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised Azul from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Azul in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.66.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.44 million. Azul had a negative net margin of 80.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. On average, analysts predict that Azul SA will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Azul by 301.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the second quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

