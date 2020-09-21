Baader Bank Analysts Give Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) a €13.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Independent Research set a €12.30 ($14.47) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche EuroShop presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €17.60 ($20.71).

Shares of ETR DEQ opened at €10.88 ($12.80) on Friday. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52 week low of €9.47 ($11.14) and a 52 week high of €27.54 ($32.40). The stock has a market cap of $672.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is €13.22.

About Deutsche EuroShop

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to 5.1 billion.

