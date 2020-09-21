BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.90

BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

About BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCKIY)

Babcock International Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering support services to government organizations and key industries in the private sector. It operates through the following business segments: Marine, Land, Aviation, and Nuclear. The Marine segment provides through-life support of submarines, naval ships, and infrastructure; and operates an international naval support business.

