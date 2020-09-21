Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $91.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.14. Bank of SC has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45.

Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of SC had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 12.80%.

In related news, President Fleetwood S. Hassell purchased 3,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.12 per share, for a total transaction of $53,568.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 53,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,308.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,969 shares of company stock worth $153,333 over the last 90 days. 29.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of SC Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

