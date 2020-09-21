Benchmark Boosts Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Price Target to $40.00

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MLHR. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Herman Miller from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Herman Miller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

MLHR stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Herman Miller has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $626.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.05 million. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

In other Herman Miller news, Director Michael A. Volkema acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $536,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Herman Miller in the second quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Herman Miller in the first quarter worth $86,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Herman Miller during the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Herman Miller by 20.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.