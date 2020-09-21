B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Receives $22.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.38.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BGS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at $9,825,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at about $6,502,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at about $7,441,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at about $5,384,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 71.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 474,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 198,041 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,623. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.24. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.36.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $512.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.57 million. On average, analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

