Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Sep 21st, 2020

Equities research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.21). Bicycle Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.04). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($1.74). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.29% and a negative return on equity of 43.74%.

BCYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $30,774.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 62.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 84,238 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,277,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCYC traded up $0.98 on Monday, hitting $20.80. 37,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,531. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $21.59. The company has a market capitalization of $368.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of -0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Earnings History and Estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

