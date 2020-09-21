BidaskClub Lowers Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brighthouse Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Brighthouse Financial from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brighthouse Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.92. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($1.09). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 33.37%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 361,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after buying an additional 75,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 107,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 22,168 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 100,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 38,612 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

