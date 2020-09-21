BidaskClub Lowers Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $244.62 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a twelve month low of $188.08 and a twelve month high of $314.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.19.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $2.13. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

