BidaskClub Lowers Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FRTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forterra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Forterra from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Forterra from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of FRTA stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 2.51.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $426.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.00 million. Forterra had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 1.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Forterra will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forterra by 33,684.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,159,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after buying an additional 1,155,728 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Forterra by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,338,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,254,000 after buying an additional 609,792 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,046,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra in the 1st quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Forterra by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 337,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 104,980 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

