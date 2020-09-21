BidaskClub Upgrades AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) to Buy

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.25 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $14.51 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 109.14% and a positive return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2310.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $39,086.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 554.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 111.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 160.5% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 6,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. 60.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

