BidaskClub Upgrades Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) to “Sell”

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

ALTA stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. Altabancorp has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $407.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Altabancorp had a net margin of 32.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $31.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 million. As a group, analysts predict that Altabancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

