BidaskClub Upgrades Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) to “Hold”

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ATRO. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Astronics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Get Astronics alerts:

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.55. Astronics has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $33.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.24 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Astronics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 258,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 118,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 14,516 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 58,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 111,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 21,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.