BidaskClub Upgrades Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) to Buy

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $29.45 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.