BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Trading Down 10.9%

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s stock price was down 10.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.72 and last traded at $43.11. Approximately 617,426 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 615,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BTAI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.87. The company has a market cap of $963.72 million, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.66.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.32). As a group, research analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1,341.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 143,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 26.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 26,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 24.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after buying an additional 98,669 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 76.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

