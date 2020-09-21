Bismuth (BIS) Price Down 12.3% This Week

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $4,618.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bismuth has traded down 12.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000916 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bismuth Coin Trading

Bismuth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

