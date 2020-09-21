Bitradio Price Down 6.9% Over Last Week (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a total market cap of $60,252.89 and approximately $8.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001259 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,135,304 coins and its circulating supply is 9,135,300 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

