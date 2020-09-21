BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives $29.53 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.53.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BJRI. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. CL King upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $747.05 million, a PE ratio of -48.07 and a beta of 2.07. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $44.47.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $128.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.38 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 966.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $204,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

