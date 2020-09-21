BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.40

Shares of BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.05.

BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter. BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.52%.

About BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services primarily in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand deposits, time deposits, call deposits, and education deposits; credit cards, quasi-credit cards, and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and publicly and privately-offered wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

