BlackCoin (BLK) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $20,738.00

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0384 or 0.00000367 BTC on popular exchanges. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $2.31 million and $20,738.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00021767 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000425 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,201,065 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

