Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

BLNK has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $14.58.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 265.24% and a negative return on equity of 167.40%. Equities analysts predict that Blink Charging will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth R. Marks bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Levine acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $124,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 45,287 shares of company stock worth $219,481 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,040,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

