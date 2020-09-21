Bloom Burton Reiterates Buy Rating for Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Bloom Burton reiterated their buy rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

RPTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.67.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.03. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($2.01). Research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,676,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,612,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,944,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics

There is no company description available for Repare Therapeutics Inc

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.