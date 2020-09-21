Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI)’s share price traded down 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.42 and last traded at $10.50. 570,270 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 643,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Boingo Wireless currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $466.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.75.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $58.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.32 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. Equities analysts predict that Boingo Wireless Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 9,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $119,869.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 51,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,584.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Dawn Callahan sold 23,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $324,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 4.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 0.6% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 258,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 9.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

