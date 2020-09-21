Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Set at C$1.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$1.00 price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BBD.B. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.45 to C$0.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.57 in a report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.55 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.70 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.78.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

BBD.B stock opened at C$0.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $995.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.52.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.