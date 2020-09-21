Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Cut to $0.56 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $0.57 to $0.56 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bombardier from $0.60 to $0.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $0.50 price target on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $0.20 price target on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $0.50 target price on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Bombardier from $0.60 to $0.55 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.54.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.62.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

