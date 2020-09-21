Bottos Tops 24 Hour Volume of $309,494.00 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. Bottos has a market cap of $805,274.80 and $309,494.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, LBank, Bit-Z and OTCBTC. During the last seven days, Bottos has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00043593 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.36 or 0.04382278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009588 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00057866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00034662 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Bottos

BTO is a token. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Bit-Z, IDEX, CoinEgg, LBank, Bibox, Gate.io and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

